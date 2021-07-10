Woman held for stealing mobile phones in flower market

CHENNAI

10 July 2021 21:06 IST

She would mingled in the crowd in Koyambedu flower market and pick the belongings of her target

A 46-year-old woman who indulged in snatching mobile phones in the flower market was arrested in Koyambedu police station limits and recovered eight mobile phones from her.

According to the police, the accused, V. Valli, 46, of Appa Rao Garden, Chetpet, was nabbed following a complaint from Vanaja of Thiruverkadu who lost her mobile phone when she visited the market on Friday. Valli mingled with the crowd and taking advantage of the rush, picked the belongings of the visitors, including mobile phones.

Advertising

Advertising