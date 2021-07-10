Woman held for stealing mobile phones in flower market

A 46-year-old woman who indulged in snatching mobile phones in the flower market was arrested in Koyambedu police station limits and recovered eight mobile phones from her.

According to the police, the accused, V. Valli, 46, of Appa Rao Garden, Chetpet, was nabbed following a complaint from Vanaja of Thiruverkadu who lost her mobile phone when she visited the market on Friday. Valli mingled with the crowd and taking advantage of the rush, picked the belongings of the visitors, including mobile phones.