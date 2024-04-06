Woman held for sex racket in Nanganallur

April 06, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The police have arrested a 56-year-old woman who allegedly ran a commercial sex operation from her house in Nanganallur and rescued a 17-year-old girl from her custody.

Based on a tip-off, the Immoral Traffic Prevention Unit mounted surveillance over a house at Thillai Ganga Nagar, Nanganallur, and confirmed that a minor girl had been trafficked and was being forced into prostitution. Further, the police conducted a search at the house, and a 56-year-old woman was arrested. Two mobile phones were seized, and a 17 year- old girl was rescued.

A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and the Immoral Traffic Prevention Acts. The arrested woman was remanded in judicial custody. The rescued girl was handed over to the government juvenile home.

