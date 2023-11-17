ADVERTISEMENT

Woman held for running sex racket in Kilpauk

November 17, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have also launched a search for another accused involved in the case

The Hindu Bureau

The T.P. Chatram police on Friday arrested a 28-year-old woman for running a sex racket and rescued four women from her custody. Based on a tip-off, a police team monitored a house on Halls Road, Kilpauk, and ascertained that it was being used as a base for a sex racket. They then searched the house and arrested Judi alias Anu, 28, of Thudiyaloor, who was found running the business. They also rescued four women from her and sent them to a government home for women. The police have also launched a search for another accused involved in the case. After an inquiry, Judi was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

