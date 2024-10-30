ADVERTISEMENT

Woman held for robbery in Kodungaiyur in Chennai 

Published - October 30, 2024 02:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodungaiyur police in Chennai on Monday (October 28, 2024) arrested a 21-year-old woman for theft after she allegedly brandished a knife at a hardware shop owner and stole money from him.

The police said Ithish Mohammed, 28, of Erukkanchery, runs a hardware shop on GNT Road. On September 13, the woman who came to his shop threatened him, saying her husband had gone to prison for murder and that she had also been in jail several times. Brandishing a knife at him, she robbed him of ₹1,000 and fled the scene.

Upon investigation, the police arrested the suspect who has been identified as Monica alias Moni, 21, of Kodungaiyur, and recovered a knife from her.

