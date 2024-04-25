Woman held for possession of ganja

April 25, 2024 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The city police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old woman working in an IT firm for allegedly possessing ganja at her house.

On information, a team led by Ramesh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Arumbakkam, conducted a search at an apartment in Sakthinagar, Choolaimedu, and recovered 1.300 kg of ganja from a room which was occupied by Sharmila, 25, a native of Pudukottai. Police also recovered a weighing machine from her.

The woman, who was working in Bengaluru, recently shifted to Chennai and joined a software firm in Rajiv Gandhi Salai while staying in Choolaimedu. Police also secured Suresh, of Thiruthani, who supplied ganja to her.

