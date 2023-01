January 11, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST

CHENNAI

The Vyasarpadi police arrested a 36-year-old woman for pledging fake jewellery with a pawnbroker.

The police said the accused Divya and her husband John of Mannady went to the pawnshop run by Krishna Lal, 47, and pledged a piece of jewellery, which appeared to weigh 28 g, on January 3. They were paid ₹1 lakh. After the couple left, Krishna Lal realised that it was not gold.

The Vyasarpadi Crime Investigation police arrested Divya and are searching for her husband.