Woman held for murdering one-month-old son in Sholavaram 

March 25, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Sholavaram police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old woman near Red Hills for allegedly killing her one-month-old son by throwing him into a well. The police identified the arrested as R. Sandhya, who is married to Ramesh, a painter. The couple’s son was born last month. Due to medical complications, Sandhya could not breastfeed the baby and this led to quarrels between the couple. The police said that on Sunday, when her husband asked Sandhya where the infant was, she replied that he was missing. After a futile search, the family found out that Sandhya, in a fit of rage over her inability to breastfeed her son, had thrown him into the well, the police said.

