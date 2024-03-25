ADVERTISEMENT

Woman held for murdering one-month-old son in Sholavaram 

March 25, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

She frequently quarrelled with her husband over his inability to breastfeed the baby due to medical complications

The Hindu Bureau

The Sholavaram police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old woman near Red Hills for allegedly killing her one-month-old son by throwing him into a well. The police identified the arrested as R. Sandhya, who is married to Ramesh, a painter. The couple’s son was born last month. Due to medical complications, Sandhya could not breastfeed the baby and this led to quarrels between the couple. The police said that on Sunday, when her husband asked Sandhya where the infant was, she replied that he was missing. After a futile search, the family found out that Sandhya, in a fit of rage over her inability to breastfeed her son, had thrown him into the well, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US