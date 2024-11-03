Woman held for murdering husband in Sholavaram

The Sholavaram police on Saturday arrested a 32-year-old woman for allegedly murdering her husband during a domestic dispute. She has been remanded in judicial custody. The police identified the victim as G. Karunakaran, 35, an autorickshaw driver from Kattunaicken Nagar in the Sholavaram police station limits. He frequently quarrelled with his wife Saraswathi when inebriated. After they fought on September 27, Saraswathi hit Karunakaran on the head with a hammer. He was admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital in critical condition, and died without responding to treatment on October 5. Saraswathi had been on the run since.

