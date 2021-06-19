Woman held for murder of her husband in Saidapet

A 36-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his wife and her boyfriend in the early hours of Saturday in Saidapet as he opposed their relationship.

The police said the deceased, Kothandapani, 36, was an interior decorator and a resident of Jayaram Street in Saidapet. His wife Nirosha, 30, worked at a beauty parlour in T. Nagar. Around 2 a.m., when Kothandapani was asleep, Nirosha’s friend Mani came to the house and hacked Kothandapani with a machete. He left the weapon before before fleeing, the police said.

After a neighbour alerted the police control room upon hearing unusual sounds, personnel from the Saidapet police station rushed to the spot and retrieved the knife. The body was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Nirosha was secured by the police, and a search has been launched for Mani, who worked at a tailor shop in the same complex as Nirosha.