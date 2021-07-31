Woman held for husband’s murder

A 30-year-old woman, who allegedly stabbed her husband to death when he tried to attack her in a drunken state, was on Friday arrested in the Siva Kanchi police station limits in Kancheepuram.

The police identified the victim as Naushad, 37, a resident of Maligai Chetti Street.

In 2008, he married Revathy, who later converted to Islam and changed her name to Rasya.

The couple had two children.

Naushad used to come home drunk regularly and frequently hit Rasya.

On Thursday night, he stumbled on the steps of the house when he reportedly tried to attack her with a knife.

In retaliation, the woman allegedly took the knife that had fallen on the ground and stabbed him to death.