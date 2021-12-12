Woman held for grabbing property

The Central Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a 51-year-old woman on charge of usurping a commercial complex in T. Nagar by impersonation and forgery.

According to police, R. Ramesh, 59, of Venkatanarayanan Street, T. Nagar, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that a commercial complex belonging to his family was grabbed by someone using a forged will in 2005. Subbiah, grandfather of Ramesh, had bought the property in 1946.

The accused forged a will as if the property was bequeathed to Lakshmi and then transferred it to her husband. Then they attempted to sell the property. Police arrested Lakshmi, 51, of Kodambakkam and efforts are on trace other accused.