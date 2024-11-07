ADVERTISEMENT

Woman held for cheating job aspirant

Updated - November 07, 2024 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Vadapalani Police have arrested a 45-year-old woman for defrauding a job aspirant from Pudukottai to the tune of ₹13.25 lakh under the pretext of arranging a job. 

Police said the complainant R. Shyam Sundar, from Pudukottai was looking for a job after graduating in engineering. On seeing an advertisement by one AA Manpower Solutions which offered jobs in multinational companies, he approached the owner of the firm, Latheesh Mary, in Vadapalani. Initially, she promised to get him a job in Chennai Metrorail and later at airport. A few months later, she again told him that she would get him a job in Malaysia. From 2018 till 2020, she collected ₹19 lakh from him.

However, she failed to get the aspirant any job as promised and delayed returning the money. After repeated requests, she returned ₹5.75 lakh to him and delayed settling the remaining amount. She threatened him when he demanded the payment of the pending amount. Hence, he lodged a complaint with the police. 

Vadapalani police arrested  Latheesh Mary, 45 of Thirumullaivoyal and remanded her to judicial custody.

