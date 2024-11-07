 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman held for cheating job aspirant

Updated - November 07, 2024 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Vadapalani Police have arrested a 45-year-old woman for defrauding a job aspirant from Pudukottai to the tune of ₹13.25 lakh under the pretext of arranging a job. 

Police said the complainant R. Shyam Sundar, from Pudukottai was looking for a job after graduating in engineering. On seeing an advertisement by one AA Manpower Solutions which offered jobs in multinational companies, he approached the owner of the firm, Latheesh Mary, in Vadapalani. Initially, she promised to get him a job in Chennai Metrorail and later at airport. A few months later, she again told him that she would get him a job in Malaysia. From 2018 till 2020, she collected ₹19 lakh from him.

However, she failed to get the aspirant any job as promised and delayed returning the money. After repeated requests, she returned ₹5.75 lakh to him and delayed settling the remaining amount. She threatened him when he demanded the payment of the pending amount. Hence, he lodged a complaint with the police. 

Vadapalani police arrested  Latheesh Mary, 45 of Thirumullaivoyal and remanded her to judicial custody.

Published - November 07, 2024 01:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.