Woman held for cheating businesswoman of ₹6.5 crore

January 09, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

She was involved in a money doubling scheme

The Hindu Bureau

The Entrustment Document Fraud Wing (EDF)-II of the Avadi City Police arrested a 46-year-old woman for allegedly cheating a businesswoman to the tune of ₹6.5 crore in a money doubling scheme.

The police said the complainant Datuk Ramaeshwari, 58, currently living in Athipet, Ambattur. Originally from Kancheepuram, she settled in Malaysia permanently and has been running a textile business for several years. She became acquainted with Maneka, was also involved in the textile business and visited Malaysia frequently.

The police said Maneka introduced Ms. Ramaeshwari to her relative Sakthivel alias Srikanth and claimed that he was involved in a big real estate project with several investors. They also promised that if she invested in it, the amount would be doubled in 15 months. They also showed Ms. Ramaeshwari a location where the project would allegedly come up.

From 2019, Ms. Ramaeshwari invested up to ₹6.5 crore, but was unable to visit the city following the COVID-19 lockdown. When she eventually came to the city in 2021, she realised that she had been cheated. When she confronted Maneka and Sakthivel, they gave an undertaking that they would repay her in instalments, but failed to do so, the complainant alleged.

After investigating, the police arrested Maneka, of Ashok Nagar.

