A man was electrocuted on Thursday while setting up decorative lights for his wife’s birthday at their house in West Mambalam.

The police identified the victim as S. Augustine Paul, 29. According to them, he suffered a massive shock and collapsed in the house. His family members rushed him to a private hospital in Vadapalani, where he was declared brought dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem. The man had married only eight months ago. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

