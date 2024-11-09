Woman held for assaulting mother in property dispute

The MGR Nagar police on Saturday arrested a 46-year-old woman for allegedly assaulting her 70-year-old mother in a property dispute. The police said Adhilakshmi of Choolaipallam was harassed frequently by her daughter Thirilokasundari over her inheritance. Despite Ms. Adhilakshmi complaining to the police, they let off Thirilokasundari with a warning.

On Wednesday, when Ms. Adhilakshmi was sitting on the roadside, Thirilokasundari and an associate attempted to strangle her with a rope. Passers-by rescued the elderly woman, and the duo fled the scene. Ms. Adhilakshmi was admitted to a nearby government hospital. A video of the assault went viral. Thirilokasundari was remanded her in judicial custody.