 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman held for assaulting mother in property dispute

She tried to strangle her when she was on the roadside

Published - November 09, 2024 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The MGR Nagar police on Saturday arrested a 46-year-old woman for allegedly assaulting her 70-year-old mother in a property dispute. The police said Adhilakshmi of Choolaipallam was harassed frequently by her daughter Thirilokasundari over her inheritance. Despite Ms. Adhilakshmi complaining to the police, they let off Thirilokasundari with a warning.

On Wednesday, when Ms. Adhilakshmi was sitting on the roadside, Thirilokasundari and an associate attempted to strangle her with a rope. Passers-by rescued the elderly woman, and the duo fled the scene. Ms. Adhilakshmi was admitted to a nearby government hospital. A video of the assault went viral. Thirilokasundari was remanded her in judicial custody.

Published - November 09, 2024 09:54 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.