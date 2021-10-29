Woman head constable suspended for taking bribe

CHENNAI

29 October 2021 01:11 IST

She allegedly asked two persons to pay into colleague’s mobile wallet

A woman constable has been placed under suspension by Tiruvallur District Superintendent of Police (SP) for taking bribe.

Investigation began after Mounia, a constable attached to All Women Police, Tiruttani, gave a complaint on receipt of money on her mobile wallet from two persons who were unknown to her. She informed that ₹20,000 was sent to her wallet by Kanniyappan and again ₹500 by Nagarajan 20 days later. She reported it to higher-ups and later the investigation was taken up by District Cyber Crime unit sub-inspector Manoj.

The SI summoned the two persons who had sent the money and enquired. Mr. Kanniyappan said Latha, head constable at All Women Police, Tiruttani, asked him for a loan of ₹20,000. Since she did not have any mobile wallet account, she asked him to transfer the money to Mounia’s mobile wallet, he said. He had transferred the money marking it as loan.

Nagarajan told police that he had gone to give a petition at the police station. After enquiry into the petition, Ms. Latha had demanded ₹500 as bribe. Since he had no cash in his hand, she collected the mobile wallet details of her colleague and asked him to transfer the money to the wallet.

Further enquiry revealed that she did not face any issue while receiving the money on digital mode and she repeated it for the second time. Ms. Latha had been placed under suspension pending detailed enquiry on charges of bringing disrepute to police force by her corrupt practice. Tiruvallur district SP R.V. Varun Kumar issued orders placing her under suspension.

Meanwhile, the woman constable who informed the higher-ups was rewarded.