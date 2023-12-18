GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman hacked to death in Athipet near Ambattur 

December 18, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old woman was hacked to death by a gang of seven in Athipet near Ambattur on Sunday while she was returning from her brother’s funeral, who had ended his life the day before. 

The victim has been identified as S. Nandini, of T.P. Chathiram. She was working in a private company and her husband Sathish had allegedly been involved in the murder of one ‘Bonda’ Balaji in ICF Colony in 2020. The couple was staying at the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board quarters in ICF Colony, Athipet. 

Ambattur Industrial Estate police registered a case and sent the body to the Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. Police investigation revealed that Nandini was murdered by a gang in retaliation to the murder of history-sheeter ‘Bonda’  Balaji three years ago, after a chain snatching incident. This also sparked frequent fights among the two groups. A few weeks later, Sathish murdered Balaji who belonged to the rival group, police sources said. Sathish had been lodged in prison. 

Police said that there were several attempts to murder Nandini in the past. Ambattur Industrial Estate Police detained five people including Balaji’s brothers Arumugam and Srinivasan. Further investigations are on.

 

