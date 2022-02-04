Woman gets five years jail for chit fund fraud

CHENNAI

04 February 2022 21:32 IST

She and her late husband allegedly cheated people of ₹43 lakh in 2010

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced a woman to imprisonment of five years for chit fund fraud.

Economic Offences Wing (EOW)-II Headquarters, Chennai for Chit Fraud, had arrested the accused Pappa alias Dhanalaxmi and her husband Subburaj who were residing at Gangaipuram, T. Nagar in Chennai on charges of defrauding people by running a chit scheme.

In 2010, they canvassed and induced the public that they were conducting monthly chit. They collected money but after the maturity period they defaulted the chit amount and reportedly went absconding. Thirty eight complaints about embezzlement of ₹43 lakh were received.

After the investigation, the couple was charged in 2013. At the end of trial, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court convicted Pappa alias Dhanalaxmi and sentenced her to five-year imprisonment besides imposing a fine of ₹25,000. The charge against her husband Subburaj abated since he died during trial.