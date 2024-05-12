Woman gangraped, murdered near Gummidipoondi, three held 

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped and murdered by three youth in Madharpakkam near Gummidipoondi in Thiruvallur district. Padirivedu police has arrested them.

On Thursday afternoon, the police in Padirivedu Station received information about a body of a woman found in a vacant land near a petrol bunk adjacent to a Tasmac outlet. The body was partially clothed and bore several wound marks. The police sent it to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem after launching an investigation to identify the victim and the assailants.

The report confirmed that she had been raped and murdered. A senior police officer said, “We have conducted an investigation and analysed CCTV footage and mobile phone signals. The CCTV footage showed that the deceased was buying liquor from the outlet on Wednesday night and a youth followed her. We have identified the suspects with the help of villagers who had seen them at the outlet. After investigation, three youth were arrested.”

The arrested men have been identified as Swender, 23, of Madarpakkam; Surya, 26 of Padirivedu; and Jebakumar, 23 of Kannampakkam. They were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

During the interrogation, they confessed the crime. One of suspects first had intercourse with the woman, who they claimed was drunk, and later invited two of his friends. The trio, who were in an inebriated condition, raped and strangled her to death. Then, they fled.

The senior officer said that the identity of the victim was still not known. She could be from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh as shewas earlier seen picking rags in the area. Further investigation are on.