Woman from Telangana arrested for submitting fake certificates at T.N. Medical Council 

Police arrested the 40-year-old woman based on a complaint by the registrar of the T.N. Medical Council in Chennai

February 15, 2024 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Arumbakkam Police on Thursday, February 15, 2024, arrested a 40-year-old woman from Telangana for allegedly submitting fake medical certificates for registration at the Tamil Nadu Medical Council’s office. 

On Wednesday, February 14, a woman named Ayesha Tanveer submitted medical certificates at the Tamil Nadu Medical Council office on Poonamallee High Road, Arumbakkam in Chennai, stating that she had completed her undergraduate and postgrduate medical degrees, and sought registration. When the medical certificates were verified by the Registrar, it was found that they were fabricated.

A case was registered and investigated by the Arumbakkam police on the basis of a complaint filed by Kamaraja, Registrar of the Tamil Nadu Medical Council, Chennai. The police arrested the woman, a native of Sangareddy district. More fake medical certificates were also seized from her. The investigation revealed that Ayesha Tanveer had not completed any medical course.

