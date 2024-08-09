Woman from Sudan suffering from heart failure undergoes non-surgical procedure at Chennai hospital

A 44-year-old woman hailing from Sudan underwent a radiofrequency (RF) ablation procedure at Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani.

According to a press release, the patient was suffering from heart failure due to a heart rhythm problem. She was admitted to Kauvery Hospital, where she underwent a cardiac electrophysiology study, following which she was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, a heart rhythm disorder causing the upper chambers of the heart to beat in a chaotic way.

Atrial fibrillation can occur in young persons due to obesity, hypertension, and diabetes. This patient had all three risk factors. She underwent a non-surgical percutaneous procedure - RF ablation, which is performed to electrically silence the pulmonary veins that are the usual sources of atrial fibrillation.

Her condition improved, and she was discharged within two days.

Deep Chandh Raja, lead Cardiac Electrophysiologist at the hospital, said atrial fibrillation can cause palpitations, and also heart failure, if not addressed at an early stage.

