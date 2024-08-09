ADVERTISEMENT

Woman from Sudan suffering from heart failure undergoes non-surgical procedure at Chennai hospital

Updated - August 09, 2024 01:10 am IST

Published - August 09, 2024 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 44-year-old woman hailing from Sudan underwent a radiofrequency (RF) ablation procedure at Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, the patient was suffering from heart failure due to a heart rhythm problem. She was admitted to Kauvery Hospital, where she underwent a cardiac electrophysiology study, following which she was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, a heart rhythm disorder causing the upper chambers of the heart to beat in a chaotic way.

Atrial fibrillation can occur in young persons due to obesity, hypertension, and diabetes. This patient had all three risk factors. She underwent a non-surgical percutaneous procedure - RF ablation, which is performed to electrically silence the pulmonary veins that are the usual sources of atrial fibrillation.

Her condition improved, and she was discharged within two days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deep Chandh Raja, lead Cardiac Electrophysiologist at the hospital, said atrial fibrillation can cause palpitations, and also heart failure, if not addressed at an early stage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US