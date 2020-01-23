Chennai

Woman from Odisha found dead in house

A woman from Odisha, who was working at a motorcycle manufacturing factory, was found dead in her room in Padappai, on Tuesday, with a contusion on her neck. The police are investigating if she was murdered.

Kareena Priyadarshini has been working at the factory for a year, and resided at a rented house, with her colleague Ranjitha. On Tuesday evening, when Ranjitha came home, she found Priyadarshini lying on the bed. As she did not wake up for long, the ambulance was called and staff confirmed she was dead.

