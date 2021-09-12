Woman, friend arrested for poisoning husband to death

The victim fell unconscious after he had food at home; post-mortem report revealed poisoning

A 38-year-old woman and her friend have been arrested for allegedly killing her husband by giving food mixed with poison in the Choolaimedu police station limits.

According to the police, K. Selvam, 42, a painter by profession, was living with his wife Vijayalakshmi and their two daughters at Kannagi Street, Choolaimedu.

On September 2, Selvam fell unconscious after having food and was admitted in a hospital. He died on September 6, and his relative Veerapandian lodged a complaint alleging foul play in the death.

The police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

The post-mortem report indicated that Selvam had died after consuming food mixed with pesticide. His wife Vijayalakshmi had gone missing after his death. The police arrested her and her friend Mohan alias Mundakannu ‘Mohan’.

During investigation, the police learnt that Vijayalakshmi and Mohan met while travelling on Metro Rail and had an affair. After learning about their affair, Selvam had warned his wife.