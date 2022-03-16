Woman found dead in Red Hills lake was murdered, say police
Post-mortem report reveals strangulation marks on her neck
Two weeks after the body of a 48-year-old woman was floating in a lake in Red Hills, the police have altered the case of suspicious death into a murder as the post-mortem report revealed that she had strangulation marks on her neck.
The victim was identified as P. Vijayalakshmi of Vengadamangalam. Her body was found floating in a lake in Red Hills on February 28. Initially, the police registered a case of suspicious death since preliminary inquiries led to the suspicion that she might have drowned in the lake while fishing. Her body was sent for post-mortem.
The report indicated that she was strangulated to death. The case now has been changed to that of a murder. Further investigation is on.
