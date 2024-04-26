Woman found dead in Gudiyatham

April 26, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai City Police found the body of a woman who had gone missing from Pulianthope, in a hilly area near Gudiyatham, Vellore district. A 26-year-old man, who had come out of prison recently, was arrested for her murder.

The victim has been identified as Deepa, 30, daughter of Velusamy, a resident of Kannigapuram, Pulianthope. On obtaining divorce from her husband two years ago, she was staying with her parents and working at a mobile phone shop since 2022.

She left her house on April 14, after telling her mother that she was going to get books to prepare for the bank exam. She travelled in an express train and reached Gudiyatham in the evening. She also made a call to her mother and told her that she would return soon. But she did not return and two days passed.

Her mother lodged a complaint with Pulianthope Police alleging that her daughter had gone missing. The complaint was under investigation. When her mother called on Deepa’s mobile number, a little girl picked up and said that she got the mobile phone near a railway track. The police, on analysing the call records of Deepa, traced the last call received on her mobile phone to Hemanth Raj, 26, a native of Nagal Alathur. Police secured him.

During interrogation, though he initially refused to share any details, he later confessed that he became acquainted with Deepa when he went to buy a SIM card at her shop. He developed a relationship with her.

On April, 14, she reached his place in Gudiyatham on his invitation by train. Both had spent time in a hilly area and had quarrel as she insisted him to marry her. Suddenly he whipped a knife and severed her neck. He pushed her dead body down the rocky area and fled the scene.

Gudiyatham police, after investigation recovered the dead body of Deepa and mobile phone on Thursday. Hemanth Raj was arrested by the police on charges of murder. Further investigation revealed that the accused had served 11 months in prison for pushing down a young woman for snatching a mobile phone and had just come out of prison.

