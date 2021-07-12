Woman found dead at her house near Kancheepuram

Police have registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating

A 42-year-old woman professor was found dead under suspicious circumstances, with signs of injury on her body, at her house in Orikkai village, near Kancheepuram, on Saturday.

The Kancheepuram taluk police recovered the body and began investigations.

The victim was identified as Anitha, who worked as a Tamil professor in a private university. After having dinner on Saturday night, she retired to her room on the terrace for the night.

Around 11 p.m., she called her sister, who stayed on the ground floor of her house, and told her that she felt as if somebody was hiding in her room, before hanging up.

At the same time, her sister heard somebody running on the terrace and grew suspicious. Accompanied by relatives, she rushed to the terrace, accessing it from a neighbour’s house, since the gate of the staircase leading to the terrace was locked from the inside.

Anitha’s room was locked from inside, and it was too dark to see.

Using a torchlight, they found the woman lying motionless, and broke down the door to enter.

They found her with injuries on the face, chest and back.

She was rushed to the Government Hospital, Kancheepuram, where doctors declared her brought dead. Based on a complaint from her relatives, the police reached the spot and recovered a torn t-shirt pocket and a pencil from the room.

A six-sovereign gold chain was missing from the scene of crime.

Kancheepuram SP M. Sudhakar said, “We have registered a case of suspicious death. Investigation is on to find out the cause of death.”