Woman food delivery agent arrested for selling ganja in Chennai

The Guindy police have arrested a 32-year-old woman, working as a food delivery agent, on charges of delivering ganja to customers across the city, over the past few months.
According to police, Vanitha, was arrested by the police near Madipakkam on Friday. During an inquiry, she reportedly told the police that she had started delivering ganja recently. “She also works as a call taxi driver. Her service used to be sought by a woman in Koyambedu regularly. After a few trips, she began asking Vanitha to deliver some parcels and used to pay her for this,” said a police officer.
Initially, Vanitha did not know what it was and continued to deliver the parcel. “Afterwards she came to know it was ganja but the woman convinced Vanitha to continue delivering the parcel and promised good payment,” the officer said.
She started delivering the contraband using her food delivery agent job as a cover. “She used to get Rs. 2,000 for every delivery and she made multiple deliveries every day,” explained the officer.
Based on information, G. Chandru, law and order inspector, Guindy and his team nabbed her. She has been remanded in judicial custody. Her bike and 3 kg of ganja have been seized from her. Police said that Vanitha claimed to have enrolled in a BCA programme but did not complete it. “She got married a few years ago, but is separated,” the officer added.
