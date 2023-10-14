Woman falls to death when feeding pigeons in Triplicane

October 14, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

An elderly woman died after falling from the third floor of her house at Zam Bazaar in Triplicane on Saturday when she was feeding pigeons. The victim has been identified as Raziya Begum, 65, and she regularly fed pigeons and birds on the terrace. On Saturday, when she was feeding the pigeons at 7 a.m., she slipped on the wet floor of the terrace and fell. Neighbours rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared as brought dead. The Zam Bazaar police have registered a case and sent the body to the Royapettah Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

