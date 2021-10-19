Chennai

Woman falls to death from second floor of building in Chennai

A 29-year-old woman died after falling from the second floor of a residential building, when she was attempting to feed some crows.

The victim was identified as Lakshmi Priya, 29, wife of Upendra. The couple was living in Mathiravedu village, near Thiruverkadu. Police said on Saturday, Lakshmi Priya went to the second floor, which is a terrace, to feed crows. She accidentally fell down from there and and was critically injured. Neighbours and her family members rushed her to a private hospital. She later died without responding to treatment.

Thiruverkadu Police registered a case and investigated.


