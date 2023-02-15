ADVERTISEMENT

Woman falls of tractor, killed, in Tiruvallur

February 15, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The 51-year-old farm worker had finished work and was travelling home on the tractor, when it hit a speed breaker, causing her to fall; police have arrested the driver

The Hindu Bureau

A 51-year-old woman was killed, after she fell from a tractor she was travelling on, in Sithambakkam near Tiruvallur on Tuesday evening. The Vengal police have filed a case, and arrested the tractor driver for causing the death. 

A police officer in Tiruvallur district said A. Dhanam was working as a farm labourer in Sithambakkam. After completing her work, she was proceeding on a tractor to her home on Bhajanai Koil Street, Arumbakkam, while sitting next to the driver. The speeding tractor hit a speed breaker, and in the impact, Dhanam slid off her seat and fell from the vehicle. She was killed on the spot after sustaining head injuries. 

The Vengal police sent the body to Government Tiruvallur Hospital for a post-mortem. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US