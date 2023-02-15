HamberMenu
Woman falls of tractor, killed, in Tiruvallur

The 51-year-old farm worker had finished work and was travelling home on the tractor, when it hit a speed breaker, causing her to fall; police have arrested the driver

February 15, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 51-year-old woman was killed, after she fell from a tractor she was travelling on, in Sithambakkam near Tiruvallur on Tuesday evening. The Vengal police have filed a case, and arrested the tractor driver for causing the death. 

A police officer in Tiruvallur district said A. Dhanam was working as a farm labourer in Sithambakkam. After completing her work, she was proceeding on a tractor to her home on Bhajanai Koil Street, Arumbakkam, while sitting next to the driver. The speeding tractor hit a speed breaker, and in the impact, Dhanam slid off her seat and fell from the vehicle. She was killed on the spot after sustaining head injuries. 

The Vengal police sent the body to Government Tiruvallur Hospital for a post-mortem. 

