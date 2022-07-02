Woman ends life

July 02, 2022

A 35-year-old woman ended her life early on Saturday in Egattur near Kelambakkam due to frustration as she was jobless, said the police.

The victim was identified as Jenifer, 35, a native of Mannargudi. She was staying with her aged mother on the 24th floor of a 30-storey apartment in Egattur. She was working with a software firm and lost her job due to COVID-19 lockdown, said the police.

The Kelambakkam police have registered a case and sent the body to Government General Hospital, Chrompet, for postmortem.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).