Woman ends life, months after her husband was murdered in Pallikaranai  

April 23, 2024

A 22-year-old woman ended her life on Monday night, a few months after her husband was hacked to death in a suspected honour killing, in Pallikaranai.

The victim was identified as Sharmila, 22, who had married Praveen, 26, a mechanic and a Dalit residing at Ambedkar Street in Pallikaranai. Praveen, later, got employed at a call centre. He and Sharmila, who was a BBA graduate from Jalladianpettai and belonging to other backward castes, fell in love. Since the parents of the girl were opposed to the marriage owing to their caste differences, Sharmila and Praveen had a self-respect marriage which they later got registered duly. Praveen brought her to his house and they started living there.

On noticing Praveen walking alone near a Tasmac outlet in Pallikaranai on February 23, Sharmila’s brother Dinesh and four of his friends, waylaid him and hacked him to death using knives. The Pallikaranai police registered a case in connection with the murder and arrested Dinesh, 24, and his associates — Sriram, 18, Jothlingam, 25, Vishnuraj, 25, and Stephankumar, 24.

Subsequently, Sharmila demanded that her parents and another brother be also arrested, since they were responsible as well, for the murder of her husband. Under such circumstances, on April 14, Sharmila attempted to end her life. She was admitted to a private hospital in Pallikaranai and later referred to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where she died without responding to the treatment on Monday night.

G. Chitra, Praveen’s mother, in a written complaint to the Tambaram Police Commissioner, alleged that her daughter-in law Sharmila attempted to end her life, because the police failed to add her parents’ and her elder brother’s names to the charge-sheet. She also alleged that the police were supporting Sharmila’s family and that it caused great distress to Sharmila.

However, the police have denied the allegations. The Pallikaranai police have registered a case over the death of Sharmila and a probe is on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

