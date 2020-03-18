Woman ends life; husband arrested

Tirupattur

18 March 2020 02:21 IST

The victim who was married six months ago, started immolating herself on Sunday

The Kandhili police arrested Rahul, 25, from Periyagaram, on Monday for abetting his wife’s suicide.

The victim, married to Rahul six months ago, immolated herself on Sunday. After being admitted to the District Headquarters Government Hospital in Tirupattur, she was referred to Dharmapuri GH. However, she died on the way to hospital.

Police treated it as a suicide until they seized the woman’s mobile phone with a video clip. A complaint was lodged by the victim’s brother, to whom the woman had forwarded the video message.

In that clip, she accused her husband of harassing her byarranging for a second marriage. The relatives of the victim had a long argument with the police pressurising them to arrest the woman’s husband for forcing her to end her life.

A case under Sections 498(a) (domestic violence), 306 (abetment to suicide) and 304(b) (death of a woman within seven years of marriage) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against Rahul at Kandhili police station. Since the woman died in six months after marriage, an RDO inquiry has been ordered and further investigations are on, Superintendent of Police P. Vijaya Kumar said. Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.