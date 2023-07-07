Woman ends life after being targeted by fraudster

July 07, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

A woman was found dead at home and a suicide note was found which said that she took the extreme step after being conned by a fraudster online.

The police said that the woman, aged 20, was working in a beauty parlour in Otteri. While she was browsing for cosmetic products four months ago, a stranger introduced himself to her on a social media platform, claiming to be a businessman based in London. Over a period of time, he promised to marry her when he visited Tamil Nadu. The two exchanged their mobile numbers.

Recently, he called her and told her that he had sent her foreign currency as a gift and it was with the Customs Department. To get the gift, she had to pay ₹45,000 to the department, the caller said. She said she did not want the gift and did not pay the money. The police said he threatened her that since the Customs Department had her address details, if she did not pay the amount, the police from other countries would book a case and arrest her. She paid ₹50,000 in instalments. However, the caller continued to harass her to pay more. Since she was not able to meet his demands, she took her life on Thursday, said the police.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)