Woman electrocuted while saving grandson

August 04, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old woman was electrocuted in Thirukazhukundram, Chengalpattu district, as she attempted to prevent her 13-year-old grandson from being electrocuted on Friday morning.

Tragedy struck when Sulochana, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, and her grandson Sabarivasan, a Class VII student, went to fetch water from a tap in a two-foot deep pit on the street near their house. An overhead live wire snapped and fell on the pit where the boy was collecting water from the tap. Sulochana got electrocuted when she pushed the cable away to save the boy. She was declared dead at the hospital while Sabarivasan was out of danger, the police said.

