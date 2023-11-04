ADVERTISEMENT

Woman electrocuted when opening refrigerator at Periyapalayam

November 04, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The police suspect an electricity leakage in the appliance caused the accident

The Hindu Bureau

A 47-year-old woman was electrocuted when she opened the refrigerator at her home. The police suspect an electricity leakage in the refrigerator led to her electrocution in Periyapalayam.

Police identified the victim as Veerammal, 47, a homemaker, who lived in Vaniyan Chatram, near Periyapalayam. On Thursday, when she opened the refrigerator at her home, she was electrocuted. Neighbours rescued her to a private hospital, but she died on the way. The Vengal police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US