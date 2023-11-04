Woman electrocuted when opening refrigerator at Periyapalayam

November 04, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

A 47-year-old woman was electrocuted when she opened the refrigerator at her home. The police suspect an electricity leakage in the refrigerator led to her electrocution in Periyapalayam.

Police identified the victim as Veerammal, 47, a homemaker, who lived in Vaniyan Chatram, near Periyapalayam. On Thursday, when she opened the refrigerator at her home, she was electrocuted. Neighbours rescued her to a private hospital, but she died on the way. The Vengal police have registered a case.