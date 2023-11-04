HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman electrocuted when opening refrigerator at Periyapalayam

The police suspect an electricity leakage in the appliance caused the accident

November 04, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 47-year-old woman was electrocuted when she opened the refrigerator at her home. The police suspect an electricity leakage in the refrigerator led to her electrocution in Periyapalayam.

Police identified the victim as Veerammal, 47, a homemaker, who lived in Vaniyan Chatram, near Periyapalayam. On Thursday, when she opened the refrigerator at her home, she was electrocuted. Neighbours rescued her to a private hospital, but she died on the way. The Vengal police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.