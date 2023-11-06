Woman electrocuted near Sholavaram 

November 06, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST

A 55-year-old woman was electrocuted to death in a village near Sholavaram in the early hours of Monday.

The victim, identified as Kanaga, a widow and a daily wage earner, was living in Poodhur near Sholavaram. Police sources said the high-tension wire snapped and fell near the door of her house due to rain and wind. The woman inadvertently touched the wire when she stepped out in the early hours and was electrocuted to death.

On receipt of information, the police reached the spot and the Tangedco staff snapped the power supply. Her body was recovered and sent to Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem.