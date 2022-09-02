Woman electrocuted in Vyasarpadi
A 50-year-old woman was electrocuted when she stepped in stagnant rainwater on a road in Vyasarpadi on Thursday.
The police said Umarani, 50, was wife of Selvam, from Sanjay Nagar, Vyasarpadi. She was walking on a flooded road which had an electric junction box to reach a nearby shop. She was rushed to Government Stanley Hospital where she was declared dead.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.