Chennai

Woman electrocuted in Vyasarpadi

A 50-year-old woman was electrocuted when she stepped in stagnant rainwater on a road in Vyasarpadi on Thursday.

The police said Umarani, 50, was wife of Selvam, from Sanjay Nagar, Vyasarpadi. She was walking on a flooded road which had an electric junction box to reach a nearby shop. She was rushed to Government Stanley Hospital where she was declared dead.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2022 9:24:14 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/woman-electrocuted-in-vyasarpadi/article65842110.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY