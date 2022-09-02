Woman electrocuted in Vyasarpadi

Special Correspondent September 02, 2022 21:19 IST

A 50-year-old woman was electrocuted when she stepped in stagnant rainwater on a road in Vyasarpadi on Thursday.

The police said Umarani, 50, was wife of Selvam, from Sanjay Nagar, Vyasarpadi. She was walking on a flooded road which had an electric junction box to reach a nearby shop. She was rushed to Government Stanley Hospital where she was declared dead.