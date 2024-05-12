Woman drives SUV into a group of persons sleeping on the roadside in Ashok Nagar

A 49-year-old woman motorist drove her SUV straight into a group of persons sleeping on the roadside at 10th Street Ashok Nagar. In the incident, two women sleeping outside their house sustained leg injuries in the early morning on May 12.

The Guindy Traffic Investigation Police have detained the woman for drunken driving and causing the accident.

A senior official of the City Traffic Police said a group of persons had come to attend a function at the house of one K. Abirami, a resident of 10th Street in Ashok Nagar. After attending the function, the family members were sleeping outside the house, on the road margin, due to the hot climate.

Police said S. Vaishali Patil from Maharashtra was drunk while driving her SUV. While she was trying to reach the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, she took the 10th street by mistake. She did not see the group of persons sleeping on the road margin and caused the accident, police said.

In the accident, two women including M. Saritha and R. Thillainayagi sustained injuries ion their leg and three more persons sustained minor injuries. The two women were taken to the K.K. Nagar Government Hospital and later shifted to the Government Royapettah Hospital for specialised treatment.

The Guindy Traffic Investigation Police have filed a case and are investigating.