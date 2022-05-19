Woman donates part of liver to save her father

The 63-year-old patient had been admitted to Fortis Hospital in critical condition

A 33-year-old woman donated a part of her liver to save her father, who was critically ill, at the Fortis Vadapalani Hospital.

The 63-year-old patient had fatigue, loss of appetite and nausea for many years. He was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition and diagnosed with end stage liver cirrhosis. Swati Raju, Transplant Hepatologist, Fortis Vadapalani, was the first to evaluate and diagnose him, and his reports indicated that the liver functioning had deteriorated to such an extent that transplant had become inevitable to save him.

A team from Fortis Vadapalani, led by Vivek Vij, Chairman – Advanced Surgical GI, HPB and Liver Transplant, operated on the patient for eight hours and transplanted the liver. The patient and the donor were then transferred to the dedicated Liver ICU under the supervision of the Critical Care Liver Team, led by Tanuja Mallik, Head of Anaesthesiology and Critical Care.

The donor was shifted from the ICU to the ward on the fifth day post-surgery and was discharged on the ninth day. “Since this was my first surgery, I was a little nervous but with the detailed counselling from the doctors, I was convinced to proceed with it,” she said.

The recipient was shifted from ICU to ward on the sixth day and discharged on the 17th day. “I feel blessed and am immensely grateful to my daughter. Without her, I wouldn’t have been here. My health and quality of life now has improved significantly compared to last few years,” he said.

Poorna Chandran, Medical Superintendent at Fortis Hospital, Vadapalani, said they appreciated the contribution of the young mother who came forward to donate a part of her liver.