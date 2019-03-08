Woman donates bone marrow

A 26-year-old woman donated her bone marrow to save an infant suffering from a fatal blood disorder. DATRI Blood Stem Cell Donors Registry that facilitated the donation claimed that this was the country's first unrelated female donor to donate her bone marrow.

The donor, Masilamani, a mother of two, hailed from Coimbatore. She decided to donate after finding out that she was a match for another child. Her family had many misconceptions and Revathi Raj, haemato-oncologist, Apollo Hospitals clarified their doubts.

DATRI that has over 3,95,400 voluntary donors registered on its adult unrelated blood stem cell donor registry has completed 10 years of operations in 2019. Till date, 54 women have donated through DATRI. A total of 1,36,244 women have registered as donors.

DATRI has facilitated 521 donations till date. Over 130 women, who were found to be a match, did not come forward to donate. There was a dire need to spread awareness, the release said.