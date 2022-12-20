Woman dies to injuries suffered in LPG leak fire, three others injured 

December 20, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 52-year-old woman was charred to death and three others were injured in a fire that was caused due to a leak from an LPG cylinder at their house in Kovilpathagai, near Avadi Tank Factory, on Monday.

The fire occurred late when the woman was cooking at her house in Kovilpathagai. The deceased was identified as Roja and the injured included her son, Sankar Raja, 40, and two grandchildren – Keerthika, 11, and Gowatham, 9. While Roja was cooking on Monday, the LPG cylinder she was using began leaking since its regulator had been faulty for the last two days and started a fire.

Upon hearing the commotion, neighbours alerted the police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel. They put out the fire and rescued the four from the house.

Roja died in the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital without responding to treatment. The Avadi Tank Factory police registered a case and investigated.