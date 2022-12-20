Woman dies to injuries suffered in LPG leak fire, three others injured 

December 20, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old woman was charred to death and three others were injured in a fire that was caused due to a leak from an LPG cylinder at their house in Kovilpathagai, near Avadi Tank Factory, on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire occurred late when the woman was cooking at her house in Kovilpathagai. The deceased was identified as Roja and the injured included her son, Sankar Raja, 40, and two grandchildren – Keerthika, 11, and Gowatham, 9. While Roja was cooking on Monday, the LPG cylinder she was using began leaking since its regulator had been faulty for the last two days and started a fire.

Upon hearing the commotion, neighbours alerted the police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel. They put out the fire and rescued the four from the house.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Roja died in the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital without responding to treatment. The Avadi Tank Factory police registered a case and investigated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US