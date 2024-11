A 58-year-old woman from T. Nagar died of burns on Saturday after her sari caught fire. The police said when Aandal, who lived with her husband at an apartment on Dr. Nair Road, was lighting lamps at the house on November 4, her saree caught fire. She was rushed to a private hospital but died on Saturday without responding to treatment. The Pondy Bazaar police registered a case and investigated.

