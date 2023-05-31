ADVERTISEMENT

Woman dies of burns after sari catches fire

May 31, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old woman died of burns after her sari caught fire from a lit camphor while she was praying at a temple in Arani near Periyapalayam.

The victim was identified as V. Varalakshmi of Bazaar Street in Arani. She lit a camphor at a local temple. While she was praying with her eyes closed, her sari caught fire. Those near her raised an alarm and attempted to put out the fire by pouring water. She was admitted to the Government General Hospital initially and later she was shifted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where she died of burns on Tuesday.

