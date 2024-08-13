ADVERTISEMENT

Woman dies five days after being set on fire, 8 persons held

Updated - August 13, 2024 07:32 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 07:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The incident, which was caused by a relationship dispute, happened at Tiruvallur market

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old woman on Tuesday died five days after being set on fire by another woman at Tiruvallur market. Eight persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

The police identified the victim as Rajeshwari of Pullarambakkam village in Tiruvallur district. They said Suresh of the same village had a shop at the vegetable market and was married to Parvathi. He was also in a relationship with Rajeshwari, who lived in Tiruvallur. She frequently visit his shop and helped him manage the business. Parvathi had earlier warned Rajeshwari not to visit her husband’s shop.

When Rajeshwari was at the shop on August 9, Parvathi and her relatives arrived and quarrelled with her. During this, Parvathi doused Rajeshwari with petrol and set her on fire. Rajeshwari was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The Tiruvallur Town police arrested Parvathi, Suresh, and six of their relatives on charges of attempting to murder. After Rajeshwari died without responding to treatment on Tuesday, the police altered the case and added a murder charge.

