Woman dies after falling from bike while being chased by stray dogs

March 05, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chased by stray dogs, a 55-year-old woman pillion rider fell off a two-wheeler and died of injuries at Chromepet in Chennai recently. The video of the incident obtained from CCTV cameras shows the woman falling off the vehicle after being chased by a pack of dogs at night. According to a senior police officer, the victim Thenmozhi, a resident of Radha Nagar, was returning home on a two-wheeler with her son on February 24, when a pack of stray dogs started chasing them near Gandhi Nagar. When the victim’s son tried to speed away, he lost balance and Thenmozhi fell on the ground and sustained bleeding injuries. She was rushed to a private hospital where she succumbed to injuries last Wednesday. Social activist V. Santhanam urged officials of the Tambaram Municipal Corporation to take effective steps to control the increasing number of stray dogs and also wanted the State government to announce a solatium to the bereaved family.